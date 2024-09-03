Vanderbilt’s Pavia Tabbed SEC Offensive Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Fresh off winning his debut as Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback, Diego Pavia has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Pavia threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third in the overtime win. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 190 yards and two scores while running for 104 yards and a touchdown.

He became the first Vandy signal-caller to eclipse 100 passing and 100 rushing yards in the same game since Mike Wright in a win over Kentucky on Nov. 12, 2022. In addition, he is the first Commodore at any position to rush for 100 yards in a game since Ray Davis went for 122 in a victory over Florida on Nov. 19, 2022.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native is the first SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Vandy since Wright earned the nod for his performance against the Wildcats two seasons ago.

Pavia and the Dores return to FirstBank Stadium Saturday to host Alcorn State. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are still available, starting at just $15 through the end of the day Monday.

Source: Vanderbilt

