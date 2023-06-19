Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII Announces Move it Downtown Franklin

Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII announced on social media it will close its current Franklin location in the Westhaven neighborhood and will move a few miles down the road to downtown Franklin.

Stating, “Instead of saying goodbye, we want to say “see you soon” (literally, 3 miles down the road)⁣ to the amazing Westhaven Community! ⁣Thank you for the unforgettable moments, laughter, delicious cocktails, and giving us the chance to embrace life with you.”

⁣

⁣The cocktail bar’s last day of service was Saturday, June 17th.

We reached out to ask where Amendment XVIII will reopen, and they shared, “we will be opening our speakeasy cocktail bar, on the square, in the alley near the courthouse.”

Amendment XVIII opened in 2021 at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven neighborhood of Franklin. Named after the 18th Amendment, a time of prohibition for the country, they offer beer, wine, and a limited cocktail menu.