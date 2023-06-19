6 Live Shows this Week – June 19, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Walker Hayes
Friday, June 23, 6:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Walker Hayes is bringing his “Buck Tour” to Ascend. Special guests will be Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher.
Find tickets here.
2Noel Gallagher
Sunday, June 25, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Noel Gallagher High Flying Birds tour will stop at FirstBank with special guests Garbage and Metric.
Find tickets here.
3Sierra Hull
Thursday, June 22, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Part of the Bluegrass Nights at The Ryman, Sierra Hull will perform with special guest East Nash Grass.
Find tickets here.
4Secret Sisters
Friday, June 23, 8 pm
Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Secret Sisters—Laura and Lydia Rogers—grapple with love and loss on new album Saturn Return.
Saturn Return is the Alabama-based duo’s second release for New West Records. Like its predecessor, 2017’s Grammy-nominated You Don’t Own Me Anymore, the record was produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth.
Find tickets here.
5Opry/Whiskey Jam Plaza Concert
Saturday, June 24, 5 pm
Opry Plaza, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The free ‘Opry Plaza Summer Concert Series Powered by Whiskey Jam’ will showcase artists curated by Whiskey Jam every Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend, this week they will feature Kaylin Roberson.
6Buckcherry
Wednesday, June 21, 8:30 pm
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Buckcherry will perform at Hop Springs with special guests The Great Affairs, and Wynton Existing.
Find tickets here.