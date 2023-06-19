Photo of the Day: June 19, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Lorrie Morgan celebrated her 39th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.

The multi-platinum-selling artist has made over forty chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number-one singles: “Five Minutes”, “What Part of No”, and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength”, along with eleven additional top-ten hits.

A new album is set for release in the Fall of 2023, produced by the legendary Richard Landis. Lorrie is also working on a new autobiography.

