New Music for You this Week-June 19, 2023

Crowell just released the music video for “You’re Supposed to be Feeling Good.” The song is a Crowell original that was first recorded by Emmylou Harris on her 1977 Luxury Liner record. While he had long intended to record it himself, the stars didn’t align until a new arrangement fell into place with Tweedy on guitar. The video, which was directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard, features paintings created by Crowell and his two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter Olive.

Crowell says, “I would encourage her to start a piece — to make any kind of design she wanted to with primary colors. When she would finish, I would basically try to get in touch with my own two-and-a-half-year-old self and finish our paintings. When Joshua Britt saw those paintings, he looked at them all and said ‘It would be great to animate these and make a video.’ So, I gave him 20-25 paintings and they did their magic with it. I showed it to Olive and at two, she couldn’t quite grasp what it was, but I could tell she was intrigued that she had something to do with this music video. And to me, that was worth the entire thing.”

