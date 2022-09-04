City of Franklin Appoints New City Judge, Jessica Borne

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved the hiring of new Municipal Court Judge, Jessica Borne. Borne will preside over city ordinance, building code, and traffic violations. Court is held every second and fourth Tuesday and second Thursday at City Hall. Borne was chosen out of 19 candidates for the position. Judge Deana Hood served in the position for eight years and recently was elected to Circuit Court Judge.

Borne is employed by Fort, Holloway & Rogers. Prior to that, she spent 12 years with the Tennessee Office of the District Attorney General 21st Judicial District, serving Williamson, Lewis, Hickman and Perry Counties. She has dedicated the last 10 years of her career working with domestic abuse victims and their families by prosecuting and trying criminal cases involving domestic partners.

In conjunction with her daytime role, Jessica has worked with Bridges Domestic Violence Shelter and conducted trainings with community agencies educating on domestic violence issues. Furthermore, Jessica has served on the Veteran’s Treatment Court Team, Sexual Assault Response Team, Domestic Violence Task Force and Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team over her career at the District Attorney’s Office. Jessica currently serves on the board for the Davis House Child Advocacy Center and Bridges Domestic Violence Center.

Jessica is a native of Atlanta, Georgia but came to Tennessee in 2001 to attend Middle Tennessee State University and to play college soccer. While at MTSU, Jessica obtained her a B.S. and Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. She also got her Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) from Nashville School of Law in 2011. Jessica lives in Franklin with her husband and three children.