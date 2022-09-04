The Factory at Franklin Uncovers Artifacts During Renovation

Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex.

Carris Campbell, a historian on the Factory at Franklin staff, has spent many hours exploring the property, talking with townspeople and digging through community archives. This extensive exploration has uncovered numerous artifacts, including:

Numerous Old Stoves and Brochures: In its manufacturing era, the Factory was operated by Allen Manufacturing Company, Dortch Stove Works, Magic Chef Inc. and then Jamison Bedding Company. For the first 32 years of operation, it was used to produce various models of stoves, several of which have found their way back to The Factory at Franklin

Allen Manufacturing Company Oven and Range Catalog: This catalog shows each of the models produced by Allen Manufacturing Company—helping to identify the various stoves and brochures that were on the property and have been recently procured. This originally would have been sent to distributors to allow them to promote the products to their customers.

Jamison Bedding Company Fire Insurance Map: This full floorplan shows the Factory at Franklin property alongside what each space was used for while Jamison Bedding Company owned and operated the space from 1961-1991.

The New Family Fare Cookbook: Cooking Magic by Magic Chef: This cookbook was published by Magic Chef in 1956 to promote the new set-temperature capability in their stoves.

Dortch Stove Works Ashtrays: The Dortch Stove Works ashtrays were used as promotional materials for their products made at the Factory. While unconfirmed, it is likely that the ashtrays were produced in house while Dortch occupied the property from 1933-1955.

Renovations to the Factory property are underway and will continue into 2023. The entire complex of 10 buildings will be undergoing renovations as part of the project. Allen Arender of Holladay Properties is joined on the project by long-time development partner Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director of Cushman & Wakefield and Nashville architecture firm Centric.