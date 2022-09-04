Check Out The Boy Scout Fall Camporee in Franklin on September 10

Franklin, Tenn. – Driving through Franklin next weekend, you won’t be able to miss the return of the annual Boy Scout Fall Camporee at Franklin First United Methodist Church, hosted by the Natchez Trace District of the Middle Tennessee Council, BSA. Celebrating citizenship is the theme this year and the public is invited to visit our camporee midway at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The midway will feature numerous displays including local fire and EMS trucks, equipment from the Tennessee National Guard and citizenship-themed booths and activities.

This is the first district Camporee since the pandemic and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition to the county’s first responders, the U.S. Forest Service, Williamson County Animal Center, Island Hoppers Scuba, Williamson County Parks and Recreation and other local scouting partners will have a presence. Food trucks and ample parking will be available on site at the church.

Recruitment is open now for the 2022-2023 scouting season! There are 56 active Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troops, Venturing Crews, Sea Scout Ships and Exploring Posts in the Natchez Trace District. For questions about BSA in Williamson County, or about more fall events open to prospective Scouts, please email Strickland at [email protected] To join a local unit, visit beascout.scouting.org.

The Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America is committed to prepare young peopleto make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. For more information about MTCBSA, visit www.mtcbsa.org.

For information on how to join scouting, visit beascout.scouting.org.