Chick-fil-A Releases New Caramel Crumble Milkshake



Christy Cook, senior culinary lead at Chick-fil-A, was baking for her family when she tasted the caramelized bits of blondie at the bottom of the pan and knew the ingredient would be the perfect complement to the flavors of a seasonal shake. From the smooth and sweet caramel taste to the crunchy texture from the blondie crumbles, each ingredient plays a crucial role in culminating the autumn flavors found in each sip of the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, coming August 28.

Rich caramel



Blended with butterscotch caramel flavors, each sip delivers comforting rich and smooth tastes of caramel, sure to make you feel cozy regardless of the weather.

Blondie crumbles



Crumbles of blondies add the perfect crunch to the texture of the milkshake.

White confectionary pieces



Pieces of white confectionary coating are scattered throughout the creamy treat and add extra crunch in each sip.

Icedream dessert



Of course, the heart of this milkshake is Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream® dessert. First created in the 1940s, this frozen treat with an old-fashioned vanilla taste debuted at The Dwarf House® restaurant (originally named the Dwarf Grill).

Cozy fall feelings



At Chick-fil-A, we celebrate the seasons with milkshakes. This cool and creamy treat delivers all the fall feels and makes you want to savor every sip and order one for later, too.

This autumn, you can bring the limited-time fall flavors to more than your milkshake. During the season, add the butterscotch caramel flavor to your coffee or iced coffee or even get it frosted with both the rich caramel flavor and blondie crumbles. You can also top your Icedream dessert, in a cup or a cone, with blondie crumbles for an added crunch.