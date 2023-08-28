Wright Family Home Builders is the Right Choice for First-Time Homebuyers

Purchasing your first home is an exciting and overwhelming process. There are so many elements to consider including the type of home that will serve your needs, your budget, your preferred neighborhoods, and even who can help you narrow down these decisions as a first-time homebuyer.

Consider working with an expert realtor with a real passion for helping first-time homebuyers. With over 12 years of experience in real estate, licensed realtor Dana Wright of Wright Family Home Builders can simplify the extensive process of buying your first home. You’ll be in the most capable hands as a first-time homebuyer choosing a realtor who truly cares about you during this process.

Hear more from Dana about why Wright Family Home Builders is the “wright” choice for you:

We love working with first-time homebuyers!

When purchasing your first home, you want a realtor who is passionate about finding you the best fit and enjoys guiding you through the process.

As Dana explains, “I love to teach and help through the homebuying process. A first-time homebuyer needs someone to walk them through the process who cares about them as a person and not just a dollar sign. The excitement of finding the right home and handing them the keys is an amazing reward for the hard work buyers’ agents provide.”

We understand the challenges of this market and help you through it.

It’s a competitive environment for buying a house, and inflation has driven up base prices and interest rates. Many first-time homebuyers feel defeated even considering purchasing a home in this market. We recognize these challenges and can guide you through them so you feel confident as you find a home that fits your family.

Dana is prepared to be your guide, “I explain the process of buying a home from beginning to end and answer your questions as I go. I take time and have patience. I ask periodically if you understand the process or need me to go over something again. If you need pre-approval, I give you lenders to interview. If you need credit repair but are lost on how to do it, I can walk you through it. People just need agents to help them.”

No matter your budget, we want to work with you.

Many realtors are focused on commissions or showing the most exciting neighborhoods. For Wright Family Home Builders and Dana, our clients and their needs remain the focus:

“I love working with everybody, whether you are pre-approved for $500k or $200k. I’m focused on helping you find a home to call yours and make a dream come true that you have worked hard for.

I will go the extra mile to help you have a smooth process and find what fits your needs for your family. I take time with my clients and serve with patience and love.

Sometimes clients have some work to do before they can actually qualify to purchase, so I stand beside them and guide them to get the best outcome they possibly can.”

We Know Middle Tennessee

We’ve lived and worked in Middle Tennessee for decades and know the best areas in the market for finding a home that works with your budget and lifestyle.

Currently, we are finding areas west of Nashville to be more affordable, but the market is very competitive. Those booming areas include Dickson & White Bluff, Columbia, and Lyles & Bon Aqua. For tighter budgets, we’ve been finding success in Hohenwald and Waverly.

Whichever neighborhood works for you, Dana’s extensive knowledge and dedication will help you navigate the process.

Trust Wright Family Home Builders to guide you through the process of buying your first home. With integrity, experience, and compassion, our realtor, Dana, will work to simplify the process as a first-time homebuyer so you feel confident and happy with your result.

