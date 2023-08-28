6 Live Shows this Week-August 28, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Jordan Davis
Friday, September 1, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Jordan Davis is bringing his “Damn Good Time” tour to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2The Doobie Brothers
Thursday, August 31, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the 50th Anniversary Tour for the Doobie Brothers, see them this week in Franklin.
Find tickets here.
3HALFNOISE
Friday, September 1, 7 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
HALFNOISE is the project of Zac Farro, the drummer for Paramore. Special guests will be Elke.
Find tickets here.
4Black Opry Revue
Saturday, September 2, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since it’s conception.
Find tickets here.
5Drake White
Monday, August 28, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Four years after surviving his own traumatic brain injury, Country-Soul singer Drake White looks to support and inspire “the battle between your ears” with a new charity concert. Guest performers will be Randy Houser, Riley Green and Jamey Johnson.
Find tickets here.
6Coco Jones
Wednesday, August 30, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Raised in Nashville, TN, by a mother who was also a singer, and a father who played in the NFL, Jones learned ambition early on. While Jones released music in her younger years, she’s now stepping into the rich R&B career she deserves, signing with High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings.
Find tickets here.