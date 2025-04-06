Cheekwood to Add New Parking Area

Cheekwood in Bloom was first launched in 2012. Since then, its popularity has blossomed! It’s now the third-highest attended destination in Nashville; in 2024, Cheekwood welcomed 380,000 visitors from 504 Tennessee zip codes, every state in the nation, and 19 countries.

With the popularity of spring events, Cheekwood shared in an email that it will add more parking as it works on a plan with a Nashville-based architect to create more parking onsite. As Cheekwood moves forward with that structure, parking will change a bit.

Discounted tickets are redeemable upon check-in for anyone using rideshare with proof of rideshare use. Cheekwood encourages guests to utilize rideshare services, primarily when Cheekwood is sold out.

Non-members will be assessed a $5 parking fee per vehicle. This fee is crucial to the efforts to fund the new parking facility. Members receive complimentary parking for one vehicle per visit as part of their Membership benefits.

On key weekends, they will also offer an off-site shuttle service. For the upcoming Great Spring Art Hop (April 18-19), they will be shuttling from the now vacant Belle Meade Plaza parking lot at 4544 Harding Pike.

Lot A, to the right upon entry at the historic gates, will continue to be reserved primarily for those who need accessible parking.

Please note that advance reservations are required, and tickets are limited based on parking capacity. If you are unable to use your timed reservation, please cancel or change the reservation. This will open your ticket(s) so other guests can visit.

