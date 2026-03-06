Cheekwood Reopens this Weekend

After weeks of recovery and restoration following Winter Storm Fern, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will oﬃcially reopen to the public on Saturday, March 7, 2026, coinciding with the start of its popular annual spring festival.

Experience beauty, community and history at Cheekwood this spring, as thousands of brilliant blooms meet patriotic inspiration. Red, White & Blooms: Cheekwood in Bloom honors America’s 250th birthday and celebrates the start of spring with a spectacular sea of 250,000 red and white tulips, purple-blue violas, hyacinths, and an ever-growing collection of daﬀodils, creating a vibrant display throughout the gardens.

The annual seasonal festival oﬀers the perfect setting for families, friends, and nature enthusiasts to gather and welcome warmer weather. On select weekends, enjoy live jazz as talented student musicians from Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music perform in the gardens. Guests can also stroll through breathtaking scenery, visit food trucks, or bring their own picnic.

Cheekwood in Bloom takes place March 7 through April 12, 2026.

“Spring is a time of renewal, especially meaningful this year for Nashville – and there’s no better place to enjoy the season and the hope it brings than at Cheekwood in Bloom,” said Jane MacLeod, President and CEO of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. “We are so happy to welcome guests back to the gardens for a beloved festival that brings our community together – lifting spirits and celebrating the beauty, color and promise of spring.”

Math in Bloom

March 14 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On Pi Day, Cheekwood will celebrate mathematics during a festive daytime event

supporting the nationwide initiative, Math in Bloom.Blending art, nature, and mathematics, Math in Bloom will oﬀer a spectrum of engaging experiences for visitors. Activations will include hands-on activities, self-guided explorations, and workshops. All are meant to honor the inherent, often-overlooked connections between math and the natural world. For a full list of activities, visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/math-in-bloom/

Music at Cheekwood

Weekends | March 7 – April 12 | 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Gather your friends for a relaxing outing in an outdoor setting. Listen to live

performances by local musicians, indulge in delicious bites from the city’s favorite food trucks, and sip on refreshing beverages. On select weekends, talented student musicians from Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music will perform in the gardens. Grab a picnic table or bring a blanket for a gorgeous day amidst the sights and sounds of spring.

