Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic 2026: Kirk Herbstreit Headlines Knoxville Event

The Tennessee Volunteers football program will host its annual Coaches Clinic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods on March 20-21, 2026, at the Anderson Training Center in Knoxville. The two-day event features presentations from the Tennessee coaching staff and a keynote appearance by Emmy Award-winning ESPN and Amazon Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit, giving high school and middle school coaches a rare inside look at one of college football’s premier programs.

What Is the Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic?

The Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic is a two-day professional development event designed for high school and middle school football coaches. Held at the Anderson Training Center on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, the clinic offers attendees direct access to the Vols coaching staff through on-field presentations and interactive sessions. The 2026 clinic runs March 20-21 and is presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Kirk Herbstreit to Deliver Keynote Q&A

The headline attraction for the 2026 Coaches Clinic is an on-stage question-and-answer session with Kirk Herbstreit. The Emmy Award-winning analyst, known for his work on ESPN’s College GameDay and Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football coverage, will serve as the keynote speaker on Friday, March 20. Herbstreit’s deep knowledge of college football strategy and recruiting makes him a fitting headliner for an audience of coaches at every level.

Tennessee Coaching Staff Presentations

Friday’s schedule features presentations from the Tennessee football coaching staff, giving attendees a closer look at the schemes, techniques and philosophies driving the Vols program. These sessions provide coaches with practical takeaways they can implement with their own teams heading into the 2026 high school football season.

Spring Practice Access on Saturday

Coaches who attend the clinic will have the opportunity to watch Tennessee’s spring football practice on Saturday morning, March 21. Observing a Power Four program’s live practice session gives attendees a firsthand look at how the Vols coaching staff runs drills, manages tempo and develops players during spring workouts.

Registration Details and Cost

Online registration for the 2026 Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic is $70 plus a $3.50 processing fee. The registration fee includes lunch and dinner on Friday. Walk-up registration is also available on the day of the event and can be paid by check or cash. Coaches can sign up and find additional information at TennesseeFootballCamp.com. A full itinerary will be posted soon.

Who Can Attend the Coaches Clinic?

The Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic is open to all high school and middle school football coaches. Whether you coach varsity, junior varsity or middle school football, the clinic offers valuable insight from one of the SEC’s top coaching staffs along with networking opportunities with fellow coaches from across the region.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email