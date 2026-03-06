3/6/26: Clear Skies Prevailed Today with a High of 82.6, Cooling to 66.7 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.8°F. Winds are blowing at 14.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.6°F and the low was 56.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 16.6 mph. Conditions remained partly cloudy throughout the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%.
Tonight, expect the temperature to lower to around 66.7°F with lighter winds up to 8 mph, maintaining the same 6% chance of precipitation under partly cloudy skies.
No weather advisories have been issued for the area.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
56°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
5:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|83°F
|56°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|71°F
|57°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|64°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|72°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|54°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter