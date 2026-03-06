3/6/26: Clear Skies Prevailed Today with a High of 82.6, Cooling to 66.7 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.8°F. Winds are blowing at 14.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.6°F and the low was 56.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 16.6 mph. Conditions remained partly cloudy throughout the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 6%.

Tonight, expect the temperature to lower to around 66.7°F with lighter winds up to 8 mph, maintaining the same 6% chance of precipitation under partly cloudy skies.

No weather advisories have been issued for the area.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 56°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 5:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 83°F 56°F Partly cloudy Saturday 71°F 57°F Rain: heavy Sunday 64°F 50°F Drizzle: light Monday 72°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 75°F 52°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email