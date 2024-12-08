Cheekwood Announces 2025 Winter Concert Series

Warm up on chilly nights with performances from a diverse and dynamic lineup of musicians during the 2025 Winter Concert Series at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

For the third year, a trio of intimate performances will take place in Cheekwood’s elegant

Massey Auditorium inside Botanic Hall. From Latin rhythms and jazz classics to New

Orleans rhythm, blues and soul, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. on January 25, February 14 and March 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome another stellar lineup of world-class musicians to

Cheekwood,” said Mark Mason, Cheekwood’s Director of Music and Public Programs.

“Our beautiful Massey Auditorium oﬀers the perfect escape from the winter chill,

providing a great place for audiences to enjoy these exceptional performances. These

shows promise to be unforgettable musical experiences.”

Music City Latin Orchestra | January 25 | 7 p.m.

Experience the scintillating rhythms of Cuba and Latin America with this 13-piece

orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Giovanni Rodriguez.

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of classic orchestra salsa sounds that will

heat up the night. Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes!

Lisa Stewart and the Love Notes | February 14 | 7 p.m.

The first-ever Valentine’s Day concert at Cheekwood features a romantic evening with

Nashville’s finest jazz musicians. Celebrate with your sweetheart by indulging in

traditional jazz standards and classic love ballads from Lisa Stewart and the Love Notes.

Stewart is an acclaimed international touring jazz vocalist, actress, and TV personality

who captivates audiences with her brilliant four-octave vocal range.

Guests have the option of purchasing a Sweetheart Serenade Ticket Package that

includes a sweetheart table for two, a stunning take-home orchid inspired by the display

in the Historic Mansion, a box of luxury handmade truﬄes from Nashville’s own

Tempered chocolatier, a bottle of Cupcake prosecco to share, two Cheekwood engraved

champagne flutes as a keepsake, and special reserved parking in Lot A for added

convenience. This special ticket package costs $125 for members and $150 for not-yet

members.

Crescent City Hoodoo All-Stars | March 1 | 7 p.m.

Join us for an unforgettable Mardi Gras celebration filled with the vibrant sounds of New

Orleans. The Crescent City All-Stars led by the incomparable Chris Walters, will perform a

high-energy show packed with classic jazz, blues and soul tunes from iconic

neighborhoods including the French Quarter, Mid-City and Uptown.

Tickets

A ticket pre-sale for Cheekwood members begins on December 3. Tickets go on sale to

not-yet members on December 10. Tickets cost $35 for members and $45 for not-yet

members.A special thanks to Nashville Musicians AFM Local 257. Find tickets here.

Music at Cheekwood

The Winter Concert Series isn’t the only opportunity to enjoy music at Cheekwood. Each

year, Cheekwood presents over 100 special musical performances and concerts featuring

the region’s finest players, writers, and singers shining against the backdrop of the

signature lush gardens. Music programs include Thursday Night Out, Saturday Sounds

and Sunday Jazz in the Beer Garden, and the Under the Stars Concert Series.

At Thursday Night Out, guests bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy diverse, full-band

lineups, the city’s favorite food trucks, craft cocktails, and strolls through 13 distinct

gardens and the art-filled mansion. In the spring and fall, the Beer Garden comes alive

with music performances each weekend of Cheekwood in Bloom and Cheekwood

Harvest.

In the summer, the Under the Stars Concert Series brings the most in-demand

performers from across the nation to Nashville.

