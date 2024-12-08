Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 12, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 12-15, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $393,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 775 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $179,200 Benevento East Ph4 Sec2 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $470,000 Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96 1490 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $228,107 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 600 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 781 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,022,246 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 225 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 Magli Campbell Pb 62 Pg 73 4907 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114 420 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,152,134 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4005 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $760,000 Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144 3445 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $896,587 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3275 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3520 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3302 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3229 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,650,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72 2504 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179

