Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 12, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 12-15, 2024.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$393,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|775 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$179,200
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec2
|Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96
|1490 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$228,107
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|600 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|781 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,022,246
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|225 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|Magli Campbell Pb 62 Pg 73
|4907 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|420 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,152,134
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4005 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$760,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144
|3445 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$896,587
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3275 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3520 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3302 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3229 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,650,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2504 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
