Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 12, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 12-15, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$393,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69775 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$179,200Benevento East Ph4 Sec2Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$470,000Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 961490 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$228,107Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31600 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69781 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,022,246June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113225 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000Magli Campbell Pb 62 Pg 734907 Main StSpring Hill37174
$425,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114420 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$1,152,134Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784005 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$760,000Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 1443445 Colebrook DrThompsons Station37179
$896,587Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503275 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513520 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503302 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363229 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,650,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722504 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179

