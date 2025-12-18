Centennial High eSports Program Among Nation’s Best

Centennial High School’s eSports program is earning national recognition as one of the top programs in the country.

On December 2, USA Today High School Sports released its list of top high school eSports teams in the nation, and Centennial High School ranked No. 5 among more than 600 schools.

“I am so proud of all of these students,” said CHS eSports Coach Kate Morris. “I cannot wait to see how the fall playoffs end up and am looking forward to a strong Spring 2026 season as well.”

USA Today and PlayVS analyzed the performance of all high schools competing during the Fall 2025 season to determine the Top 25 eSports programs. To be eligible, schools must actively compete in at least five unique eSports titles. Rankings are based on the average match-win percentage of each school’s top-performing team within each esports title.

Source: WCS

