Ten WCS Teachers Named CMA Semifinalists

Ten WCS music educators have been named semifinalists for the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence awards.

The CMA Foundation announced the semifinalists on December 10. Due to an overwhelming number of applicants, the Foundation introduced a two-phase application process for the first time.

“This recognition speaks to the exceptional dedication and talent of our music educators across WCS,” said WCS Director of Fine Arts Mark Kinzer. “Their commitment to inspiring students through music is evident every day, and we are incredibly proud to see their work recognized at the national level.”

The 30 final awardees will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4–8, 2026.

Congratulations to the WCS semifinalists listed below.

Trevor Baxter, Centennial High

Michael Gagliardo, Nolensville High

Taylor Kollmeier, Page High

Robert Fay, Ravenwood High

Briana Vogt, Ravenwood High

Raymond Meza, Heritage Middle

Sloane Feeley, Woodland Middle

Aurora Foster, Woodland Middle

Angela Hix, College Grove Elementary

Elizabeth McCord, Grassland Elementary

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email