Ten WCS Teachers Named CMA Semifinalists

Ten WCS music educators have been named semifinalists for the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence awards.
The CMA Foundation announced the semifinalists on December 10. Due to an overwhelming number of applicants, the Foundation introduced a two-phase application process for the first time.
“This recognition speaks to the exceptional dedication and talent of our music educators across WCS,” said WCS Director of Fine Arts Mark Kinzer. “Their commitment to inspiring students through music is evident every day, and we are incredibly proud to see their work recognized at the national level.”
The 30 final awardees will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4–8, 2026.
Congratulations to the WCS semifinalists listed below.
- Trevor Baxter, Centennial High
- Michael Gagliardo, Nolensville High
- Taylor Kollmeier, Page High
- Robert Fay, Ravenwood High
- Briana Vogt, Ravenwood High
- Raymond Meza, Heritage Middle
- Sloane Feeley, Woodland Middle
- Aurora Foster, Woodland Middle
- Angela Hix, College Grove Elementary
- Elizabeth McCord, Grassland Elementary
