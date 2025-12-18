OBITUARY: William Amirante

Billy was born on April 25, 1961, to his late parents, Oreste (Tony) and Carmelina (Lynn). Alongside his five siblings, Billy was raised in Carmel, NY, and graduated from Carmel High School in 1979, where he was a dedicated athlete and a friend to many.

He will be missed for his caring and headstrong nature, unyielding love for New York sports, and many days spent cooking with friends and family. Billy was an avid movie watcher and radio listener. He had a loud and infectious laugh that he unapologetically let loose no matter where he was. Above all, Billy was funny, gregarious, and warm-hearted.

Billy lived a life full of love for those around him and is survived by his children and their families: Chelsea (Corey), Nicholas (Emma), and Jennifer (Alex and Josephine); his siblings Diane (Carl), Bobby (Steven), Denise, Tommy (Chuck), and Kim (Kenny); as well as his nieces, nephew and close friends of both Billy and the Amirante family.

A service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carmel Rams Youth Sports, an organization that supports underprivileged youth in Carmel who otherwise would not be able to participate in football or cheer, or gather around a table with people you love and make a meal in honor of Billy.