Brentwood Middle Interim Principal Named

Former Woodland Middle School principal Priscilla Fizer will serve as Brentwood Middle’s interim principal for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

Fizer began her career with Williamson County Schools in 1974 as a teacher at Northside, which is now Brentwood Middle. In 1994, Fizer opened Woodland Middle where she served as principal for 24 years before retiring in 2018.

“I look forward to serving the Brentwood Middle community again,” said Fizer. “The traditions, goals, spirit, staff and continual support of parents and community members represent all that a lifelong educator desires. I appreciate the opportunity to return to my roots.”

Fizer is one of several former administrators who have recently come out of retirement to serve the district.

“We are grateful for leaders like Priscilla,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Her vast knowledge and experience will allow her to continue to build on the academic excellence already in place at Brentwood Middle. We are happy to have her back in the district serving the Brentwood school community.”

Fizer will begin her role February 1, replacing Brandon Barkley who resigned.