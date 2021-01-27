February brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Bliss (2021), a mind-bending love story starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson; The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) from a screenplay by Lev Grossman, based upon his short story of the same name and starring Kathryn Newton. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2021.

February

Tell Me Your Secrets: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

February 1

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

February 5

Bliss (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Clifford: New Episodes *Amazon Original Series

February 16

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

February 18

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 *Amazon Exclusive

February 26

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Limited Series *IMDb TV Original