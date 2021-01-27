Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 25, 2021

By
Press Release
-
From WCS

From Jeff Price: 1/25/2021
THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 142 1
2 CLEVELAND 132 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 118 3
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 110 4
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 97 5
6 BLACKMAN 70 7
7 FATHER RYAN 63 6
8 MCCALLIE 56 8
9 SUMMIT 45 10
10 PIGEON FORGE 42 9
11 OAKLAND 27 12
12 SCIENCE HILL 13 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BEECH, BRENTWOOD, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, HERITAGE, INDEPENDENCE, MARYVILLE, MBA

