



Longstanding home decorating store Brentwood Interiors has announced it will close this fall.

Located at 144 Wilson Pike in Brentwood, Brentwood Interiors has been in business for 68 years.

Via Facebook, they shared, “We want to let all our customers and friends know that after 68 years in business in downtown Nashville and Brentwood, we will be closing our doors this fall.”

“To begin this process, we have many products already on sale. Special orders of fabric, rugs and draperies will remain available for a limited time. We hope you will stop by to shop early while our selection is at its best, and to give us an opportunity to thank you for your patronage and support.” Brentwood Interiors closed in March due to COVID-19 and reopened its doors in May. The store carries a variety of fabrics, rugs, and home accessories and has been a sought-out destination for interior designers as well as DIYers. No official closing date has been announced at this time. For the latest news, follow Brentwood Interiors on Facebook.



