



We’re clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience

Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu. This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. We want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members, while simultaneously opening up opportunities for even more innovation.

While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop. Since the start of COVID, we’ve made changes at the restaurant level with the safety of our Team Members and guests as our top priority, but we didn’t just stop there. Our new normal has also transformed the way we look at innovation and product testing at our global headquarters. What was once an “all hands on deck” approach in our famous test kitchen has switched to virtual brainstorms and kitchen simulations. Our teams have shifted from in-person focus groups to contactless drive-thru tastings. We’ve learned to adapt to ensure Taco Bell’s long history of innovation never stops.

And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis.

In the meantime, we encourage fans to snag the following menu items over the next few weeks before discovering new favorites. Scroll on to learn more about what is being impacted and to see more of what’s to come.

WHAT WE’RE SAYING GOODBYE TO:

Tacos

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast

Mini Skillet Bowl

THE GOOD NEWS IS:

New Additions: Part of this updated menu includes brand new menu items that feature craveable, fan-favorite ingredients:

● $5** Grande Nachos Box: Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in our app.

● Beef Burrito: A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu, we’re certain this $1** burrito will become a new fan favorite.

While the Quesarito may be removed from our menuboards, there is no need to say goodbye. You can still order the Quesarito digitally via our website or on our app. Customization: We know some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable. Don’t forget to lookout for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products***, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.

As we move forward, we will continue to lean into learnings from our restaurants to strive for a Taco Bell experience that is safe, fast, and efficient for all.

**Contact local restaurant for pricing and participation which vary. Tax extra. Prices may be higher for delivery and delivery and other service fees may apply.

*** Our vegetarian items are lacto-ovo and certified by the American Vegetarian Association, but please be aware that preparation methods could lead to cross-contact.



