Brentwood Fire & Rescue Mourns Loss of Retired Chief & State Fire Leader

The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department mourns the loss of retired Fire Chief and friend, Kenny V. Lane. Chief Lane passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 following complications from heart surgery. Lane was hired in 1986 as one of three Captains to help create Brentwood’s municipal fire department. Prior to Brentwood, he served with the Savannah, Georgia Fire Department. In Brentwood, he served in the role of Captain/Shift Commander until being appointed Fire Marshal in 1992.

Lane performed several stints as interim Fire Chief between 1986 and 1992 before being permanently promoted to the top position in 1993. He served as Chief for the next 18 years. The city’s population more than doubled during Lane’s tenure as Chief from approximately 18,000 residents to just over 37,000. Lane responded by undertaking several initiatives including adding personnel and resources, designing- and building a fourth fire station and training facility, developing several mutual aid agreements, and was instrumental in creating a memorandum of understanding with Williamson County Medical Services to enable the fire department to expand its emergency medical provider capabilities. Current Fire Chief Brian Goss said, “this led to a dramatic increase in the training of Brentwood Fire personnel to the EMT and paramedic levels and the addition of modern lifesaving equipment to the apparatus including defibrillators and cardiac medications.” By the time the department celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2006, Chief Lane had overseen the computerization of fire apparatus, the formation of a Hazardous Materials Response Team, and an increase in response personnel from 25 to 58.

Lane was also instrumental in the development of the Tennessee Firefighter Memorial at the Fire and Codes Academy in Bell Buckle and was an active member of Brentwood Noon Rotary. Chief Lane retired in 2011 and immediately began traveling and enjoying life with his wife Marilyn, sons Grant and Garrett, and grandchildren.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “Kenny Lane was instrumental in the founding, growth, and the excellence of our Brentwood Fire Department. His loss brings great sadness to the City of Brentwood, and especially, those who had the honor of working with Kenny. I was blessed to serve with Kenny in Rotary, and he epitomized a true servant style leader. Heaven just gained a great servant and citizen, while we lost a great person here on earth.”