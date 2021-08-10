How to Recycle in Williamson County

Brought to you by Envirobinz Trash Bin Cleaning Services

We can all agree that recycling is an important practice for reducing landfill space, protecting resources and keeping our environment safe, clean and enjoyable for all. But let’s be honest. If it’s not easy, it’s not as likely to get done. Casually tossing a discarded item into the catch-all trash can is pretty easy. Too easy, in fact.

That’s why Williamson County strives to make it easy and convenient for residents to choose recycling and do their part to keep this little slice of Tennessee heaven beautiful for both current and future generations. Envirobinz Can Cleaning Service has created a quick, easy guide to answer the following questions for Williamson County residents who do not have curbside recycling. Let’s discuss:

How to recycle.

Where you can recycle.

What can be recycled.

How do I Recycle?

When you are recycling, there are a couple of simple things to remember:

Recyclables should be clean and mostly dry. A paper plate (recyclable) covered in food grease (not recyclable and not easily removed) should be discarded in the trash. Rinse out the milk carton or cream of chicken soup.

Where Can I Recycle?

Williamson County has eleven convenient drop-off recycling centers located across the county. These locations are a benefit of living in the county, and as such, proof of residency is required. The convenience centers are for residential use only. Rental properties are considered commercial use and are treated accordingly.

What Can I Recycle?

Now the question you really want answered…what can you recycle? A lot! Williamson County accepts:

Various glass jars and bottles ( not the lids)

the lids) Recyclable plastics #1 & #2 ( not plastic bags)

plastic bags) Aluminum, such as cans, foil and bakeware

Mixed paper, like junk mail, shredded documents, newspapers and magazines

Mixed cardboard, including cereal boxes and shipping boxes (Amazon, anyone?)

Steel and tin cans

For a complete list of do’s and dont’s, as well as how to dispose of other materials, visit the recycling guide on the Williamson County website.

Doing our Part to Keep Williamson County Beautiful

