OBITUARY: Nadine C. Smithson

Nadine C. Smithson, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away August 7, 2021, at her home. She was born in Maury County, TN to the late John Dee & Lena Lucille Tomlin Cathey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Thomas “Bud” Smithson, Sr. She is survived by her son, Gene Thomas Smithson, Jr.; daughter, Sheryl Smithson (Joe) Teague; sister, Ann (John) Roman; grandchildren, Lucy (Garrett) Garcia, Austin Teague, Elizabeth Taft, Casey Smithson and Zachary (Marina) Taylor; great grandchildren, Eli Taft, Teague Garcia and Kennedy Garcia.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, August 13, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Scott Bond will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Danny Alexander, David Alexander, Austin Teague, Zach Taylor and Paul Towery. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Pratt, Paul Pratt, Wilson Vaden and Billy Knight.

Memorials may be made to the Peytonsville Church of Christ, 4739 Peytonsville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com