OBITUARY: Nadine C. Smithson

Nadine C. Smithson, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away August 7, 2021, at her home. She was born in Maury County, TN to the late John Dee & Lena Lucille Tomlin Cathey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Thomas “Bud” Smithson, Sr. She is survived by her son, Gene Thomas Smithson, Jr.; daughter, Sheryl Smithson (Joe) Teague; sister, Ann (John) Roman; grandchildren, Lucy (Garrett) Garcia, Austin Teague, Elizabeth Taft, Casey Smithson and Zachary (Marina) Taylor; great grandchildren, Eli Taft, Teague Garcia and Kennedy Garcia.
Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, August 13, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Scott Bond will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Danny Alexander, David Alexander, Austin Teague, Zach Taylor and Paul Towery. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Pratt, Paul Pratt, Wilson Vaden and Billy Knight.
Memorials may be made to the Peytonsville Church of Christ, 4739 Peytonsville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.