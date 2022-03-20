Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Ravin & BELL Construction Celebrate Topping Out of McEwen Northside Block A

Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Ravin, and BELL Construction have announced the topping out of 5001 Aspen Grove Dr. at McEwen Northside. This Class A mixed-use office building anchored by Omnia Partners is the newest addition to the vibrant McEwen Northside district located in the heart of Cool Springs. A ceremony was held on Thursday, March 3rd to celebrate the successful and seamless completion of the structural phase of the building. Representatives from Boyle Nashville, Northwood Ravin, BELL, TMPartners, Kimley-Horn, and KVD Design were in attendance.

“We are delighted to celebrate the topping out of another building at McEwen Northside,” said Phil Fawcett, Managing Partner of Boyle. “Our vision is to create the premier mixed-use destination in Cool Springs. 5001 Aspen Grove Dr. is an integral part of this vision – adding state-of-the-art office space, and more first-in-class restaurants and retail experiences to a lively walkable setting.”

As part of the 45-acre mixed-use environment at McEwen Northside, 5001 Aspen Grove Dr. will include approximately 126,000 square feet of Class A office space over 26,000 square feet of specialty retail and restaurant space, and a parking structure to accommodate the needs of the office, retail, restaurants, and adjacent hotel. The building is scheduled for a fourth-quarter completion.

“BELL Construction is honored to help deliver this building, which further establishes McEwen Northside as the epicenter for businesses in Williamson County,” said Eric Pyle, Executive Vice President, Commercial Building Division of BELL Construction. “We are proud to work alongside Boyle Investment Company and Northwood Ravin to deliver another Class A office building in one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the state.”

McEwen Northside is located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin, Tenn. Additional growth is on the horizon for the district with two remaining blocks that will include Class A office space, retail and restaurant space, open green spaces, and other exciting uses. Planning is also underway for the second phase of apartments introducing a bigger amenity package and premium units.

About BELL Construction

BELL Construction is the leading construction company in the Southeast providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services across multiple sectors, including office, transportation, and hospitality. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, BELL Construction has led over 1,000 construction projects. Headquartered just south of Nashville in Brentwood, Tenn., BELL has significantly contributed to the evolution of the area’s skyline and many of its iconic landmarks. For more information, please visit www.bellconstructioncompany.com.

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting.

Joint venture partners Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company have developed McEwen Northside to be a destination that brings people together and fosters community. Every facet of this district is designed to enhance an experience that stands out, surprises and satisfies at every turn. It is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and green space. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot is home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, such as Vintage Vine 100, Perry’s Steakhouse, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Just Love Coffee, Club Pilates, Shake Shack and more. It also features 180,000 square feet of newly constructed Class A office space anchored by Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visitwww.mcewennorthside.com.