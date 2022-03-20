Middle Tennessee Electric Donates $50k in Response to Hardships

Many Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) members have experienced financial hardships related to the pandemic, while recently facing higher electric bills due to colder than normal temperatures and higher fuels costs from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In response to these hardships, MTE’s charitable foundation SharingChange has stepped up to provide energy assistance to members needing help. Since Oct. 1, 2021, SharingChange has provided $25,000 in energy assistance funding for members in Cannon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Community Care Program has matched these funds to bring the total energy assistance funding for MTE members to $50,000.

“Middle Tennessee Electric exists to serve our members,” said MTE CEO Chris Jones, “and this funding has been awarded to local non-profit agencies across the MTE service area to help those who need it most.”

MTE’s donation has been distributed to Cannon County Senior Citizens Center, Community Helpers of Rutherford County, Graceworks Ministries in Williamson County and Wilson County Community Help Center.

Eligible MTE members can apply for these emergency assistance funds by contacting their local help center.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 320,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, and Davidson counties.