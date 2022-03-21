Check Out This New Location of Southerners Coffee

Southerners Coffee first opened in downtown Franklin back in 2019, and now they have their first licensee partnership in Fairview.

The original Southerners Coffee shared on social media about the opening of the Fairview location.

Owners Troy and Tamara Sands wrote, “Hello Fairview! Troy and Tamara Sands here. We are MORE than excited to tell you that we are bringing a Southerner’s Drive-Thru Coffee House to you, here in Fairview!”

Instead of the blue color for the coffee truck, the Fairview location is red. You can find the Fairview truck in the parking lot of Viligance Martial Arts, 207 TN-96 North. The official hours have not been shared.

For the latest updates, follow Southerners Coffee Fairview on Instagram.