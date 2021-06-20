Southerner’s Coffee Adds Second Franklin Location

By
Donna Vissman
-
Southerner's Coffee
photo by Donna Vissman

Southerner’s Coffee is expanding!

The coffee truck will open a second Franklin location in the Cool Springs area. Sharing the news via Facebook, they stated, “We have some exciting news to share with you! New location opening next week in Cool Springs! We are so grateful for our community’s constant support. Thank you to each and every one of you guys!”

Located at 100 Mission Court, next to the Pet Resort, opening day is set for Monday, June 21 at 6 am. Hours planned for the location are Monday – Friday, 6 am – 1 pm, and Saturday -Sunday, 7 am – 1 pm.

Southerner’s Coffee opened at the beginning of 2020 in Franklin at 328 5th Avenue North, next to Tiny Little Donuts.

More Coffee News

Christian Sanchez, the owner/operator, moved to the area from Washington State where drive-thru coffee shops existed and he wanted to bring the concept to Franklin and you can expect to see him at both locations.

The coffee menu includes classic drinks like Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate, Italian soda, and hot teas. There are six specialty drinks on the menu from the “Daydreamer” to the “Muddy Chai.” So far, the favorite of customers is “The Southerner,” an espresso drink described as a muddy blend of Ghiradelli chocolate, praline syrup, topped with whip and drizzled with more sauce. Sanchez uses an organic blend of coffee beans from a company called Nother Mother.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.

