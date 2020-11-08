Blood Assurance Hosts Blood Drive in Honor of Veterans

Blood Assurance and The Blood Connection (TBC), two blood centers in the Southeast, have announced they are participating in a friendly competition to increase blood donations in honor of veterans. The “Give Because They Gave First” promotion, which benefits the BCA Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF), will run November 9-11 at Blood Assurance, ending on Veterans Day. For every blood donor who gives, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the SFWWF. The blood centers will compete to see which blood centers’ donors can donate the most blood during the promotion.

“Blood Assurance is honored to be partnering with the SFWWF this Veteran’s Day,” said Blood Assurance president and CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “It is our turn to give back to those who served in our Special Forces and we hope the community will come out in support to give blood and give back to the veterans in need.”

The SFWWF raises money and awareness for those who have served in the U.S. Special Forces and are wounded, ill, injured, or have fallen upon difficult times. Funds help veterans like a Master Sergeant who has stage 4 metastatic color cancer. His prognosis is not great, and he has been encouraged to start making memories. In times like this, it’s the little things that make a big difference. He loves going to the zoo, and thanks to the SFWWF, he was given an annual membership to the zoo to enjoy with his family. Now he’s able to make special memories in a special place close to his heart. This true story highlights the importance of thanking veterans for their service, even after they have left the Special Forces.

Blood Assurance collected $7,100 dollars last year for the fund and hopes to meet this goal again. All Blood Assurance facilities and drives on these days will be included.

The teamwork of these two blood centers demonstrates the kind of comradery needed to save the most lives in all communities and to maintain a stable blood supply. This promotion comes at a time of urgent need for both blood centers, amid the continued pandemic and approaching holiday season. Since blood collections tend to drop during this time of year, blood donors who give from November 9-11 will not only be saving lives in their community when it’s needed most but will also be giving back to deserving veterans when they need it most.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kentucky. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.