Bill Hagerty Wins Election to U.S. Senate

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Bill Hagerty wins

The Senate race between Bill Hagerty (R) and Marquita Bradshaw (D) has been decided. Bill Hagerty has won the election to the U.S. Senate.

“To the people of Tennessee, I am overwhelmed by your trust and confidence in me. I am overwhelmed by the history of this moment and I look forward to serving you to the very best of my ability as your next Senator,” Hagerty said at his election party.

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted his congratulations.

Previous article2020 Presidential Election Results
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here