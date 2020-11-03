Election Day Voting in Nolensville Slow but Smooth

Voters in Nolensville had a new poll location. After the flooding of the Nolensville Recreation Center, voting was moved to Nolensville Town Hall. While this didn’t keep anyone from voting, numbers on Election Day were significantly lower than those seen during Early Voting.

“Overall turn-out has been more than double, or even triple that of 2016,” said Sandra Hunt, the coordinator for the voting center. “In the morning, we had a line between 7:00 am when we opened and 8:00 am, but it was never outside the building. The facilities have been perfect, too. Just right for what we needed.”

While there was a steady stream of voters during the day, there were no lines as those seen in the morning. Traffic picked up again as people started to get off of work, about 5:00 p.m.

Overall the day went smoothly. According to Hunt, no one was unruly. The day was good and quiet, something poll workers enjoyed after the crazy lines during early voting.

“We did have a few people who got mixed up about where they could vote,” added Hunt. “We had a couple of people from Rutherford County who had just moved there from here, and we helped them vote, and we had some people who had not registered to vote, as they didn’t think they had to register to vote. After we explained it to them, they were fine and left.”

At other voting sites, there was mention of some people finding it hard to register, or being very confused about new voting locations, but Hunt didn’t find this an issue in Nolensville.

One thing they did see a lot of, as did other voting locations, was new voters.

“Not all of them were young,” noted Hunt. “There were several over forty who had never voted before. We have been clapping for new voters.”

With all of the stress leading up to Election Day, the day itself seemed to go smoothly. Early voting in the county is over 68%.