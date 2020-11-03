Centennial High Transitions to Remote Learning

Due to increasing COVID-19 isolation and quarantine numbers among staff, Centennial High will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Wednesday, November 4 through the remainder of the week, says Williamson County Schools (WCS) in an email.

Yesterday, Brentwood High announced its students were transitioning to remote learning.

At the end of the week, WCS will communicate about next week.

At this time, there are 14 staff members in isolation or quarantine.

Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration.

Beginning Wednesday, teachers and students will transition to remote learning through the end of the week.