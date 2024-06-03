Belmont’s Men’s Basketball Announces Changes to Coaching Staff

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from Belmont
Photo from Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – May 28, 2024 – Belmont University men’s basketball head coach Casey Alexander announced Tuesday changes to the Bruin coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Sean Rutigliano has been elevated to associate head coach, Kerron Johnson has been elevated to assistant coach, Harrison Gascho has been extended as director of basketball operations and Luke Smith has been hired as director of player development.

“While we will miss Coach (Tyler) Holloway, are excited for his head coaching opportunity, and appreciate his contributions to Belmont over 15 years, I’m thrilled with the construction of our staff moving forward,” Alexander said.

Full Story: Belmont
