Sounds Dominate Redbirds in the Series Finale

Memphis, Tenn. – June 2, 2024 – An offensive explosion powered the Nashville Sounds (30-27) to a 9-2 victory against the Memphis Redbirds (30-27) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black’s grand slam was the first for a Nashville player since Keston Hiura at Norfolk on July 28, 2023. It was the third time this season that a Sounds player has recorded five RBI in a game. Brewer Hicklen accounts for the previous two with the most recent occurring on May 23 versus Charlotte.

Taylor Clarke (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 K) has three consecutive scoreless outings (9.0 IP). This season for Nashville he is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (14.0 IP/3 ER) and eight strikeouts.

In 12 games versus Memphis, Nashville went 6-6 with a 3-3 split in both road trips. The teams are set for 12 more games this season with nine being held in Nashville. Nashville has not lost a series against Memphis since July of 2022.

Evan McKendry picked up his first win of the season. His last win came at Charlotte on September 12, 2023. This season, McKendry is 1-3, with a 5.55 ERA (24.1 IP/15 ER) in seven outings (four starts).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email