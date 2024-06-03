Sounds Dominate Redbirds in the Series Finale

Memphis, Tenn. – June 2, 2024 – An offensive explosion powered the Nashville Sounds (30-27) to a 9-2 victory against the Memphis Redbirds (30-27) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Tyler Black’s grand slam was the first for a Nashville player since Keston Hiura at Norfolk on July 28, 2023. It was the third time this season that a Sounds player has recorded five RBI in a game. Brewer Hicklen accounts for the previous two with the most recent occurring on May 23 versus Charlotte.
- Taylor Clarke (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 K) has three consecutive scoreless outings (9.0 IP). This season for Nashville he is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (14.0 IP/3 ER) and eight strikeouts.
- In 12 games versus Memphis, Nashville went 6-6 with a 3-3 split in both road trips. The teams are set for 12 more games this season with nine being held in Nashville. Nashville has not lost a series against Memphis since July of 2022.
- Evan McKendry picked up his first win of the season. His last win came at Charlotte on September 12, 2023. This season, McKendry is 1-3, with a 5.55 ERA (24.1 IP/15 ER) in seven outings (four starts).
