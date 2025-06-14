BBB Issues Warning About Suspicious Tennessee-Based Business, Joweba

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is warning consumers to steer clear of Joweba, a business claiming to operate out of 1133 Polk Ave, Nashville, TN 37210.

In March, a representative from Joweba contacted BBB requesting to be listed on BBB.org. However, after multiple follow-ups and further investigation, BBB uncovered several red flags raising serious concerns about the business’s legitimacy.

Joweba advertises itself as an authorized dealer for well-known brands such as Toro, ExMark, ECHO, EGO, Makita, Husqvarna, and Honda, claiming to locally service all equipment with support from manufacturers’ warranty programs. However, BBB confirmed with these brands that Joweba is not listed as an authorized dealer for any of them.

Soon after, reports began to surface through BBB Scam Tracker, citing payment collection with no product delivery and no follow-up from the business.

One victim reported:

“I purchased a resin shed on June 3 for $499. They withdrew the money on June 4, but I’ve received no shipping confirmation and no response to emails, chat, or phone calls.”



Another victim wrote:

“I ordered a riding mower for $449.50 on May 28 something that normally costs around $3,000. I received a fake order number, and later discovered the address was fake. They even tried to charge my card a second time, but my bank blocked it.”



“Always do your homework before you shop,” advised Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. “Scammers often target trending summer products and use unbelievably low prices to lure in unsuspecting buyers. Their aim isn’t to sell a product, it’s to take your money and vanish. Check reviews, verify contact information, and confirm the business is BBB Accredited before clicking ‘buy.'”

Red Flags to Watch For:

Prices that seem too good to be true

Claims of authorization that can’t be verified

Poor communication or no response after purchase

Tips to Protect Yourself:

Research businesses thoroughly before making online purchases

Look for reviews beyond social media comments

Examine websites for errors, suspicious URLs, or copied images

Use credit cards for online purchases — they offer more protection

Never pay additional fees after checkout

If you believe you’ve encountered a scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker to warn others.

