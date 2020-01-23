Looking to remodel your bathroom, but don’t know where to start? With so many options to choose from when renovating a bathroom that includes coordinating a design, product selection, and plumbing, the process can easily feel overwhelming.

Bathroom in a Box’s Founder and Interior Designer Diane Kazan knows all too well the frustration that can come along with prepping for a bathroom remodel. She launched Bathroom in a Box to help take the angst out of renovations by creating designer bathroom collections for homeowners. From floor tile, to lighting, finishes, vanities, bathtubs and more, Bathroom in a Box hand-picks and organizes all the product essentials so remodelers don’t have to.

“It’s an affordable alternative to the traditional way of hiring an interior designer or wandering around a big box store. With Bathroom in a Box, a shopping list is delivered right to your inbox. Bathroom in A Box is perfect for the Do-It-Yourself person or someone considering a contractor,” says Kazan.

How it Works

Bathroom in a Box features designer bathroom looks curated by interior designers on its website. Homeowner reviews the collections and chooses a design that fits their style and budget.

2. Design is added to Shopping Cart and purchased for $89 plus tax.

3. Homeowner receives a shopping list that includes product names, brands, descriptions, and links for where to buy. Products are available at retail, online, or walk-in stores including Pottery Barn, Lowes, Target, The Home Depot, and more.

4. Just add the labor and the result is a Bathroom to impress.

“There are no alternatives in the marketplace that offers this comprehensive service,” says Kazan. “It’s innovative, smart, and consumer-driven. We know the trends and offer the latest products from trusted retailers. We’re here to simplify the process — saving homeowners time and money.”

For more information about Bathroom in a Box, individuals can visit www.bathroominabox.com or call (615) 237-1030 or fill out the form below.

