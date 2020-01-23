The district’s newest school has a name: Legacy Middle.

The Williamson County School Board voted for the name at its January 21 meeting. Suggestions were gathered from the community and then discussed by a naming committee. The naming committee narrowed the pool down to three names, which were given to the Superintendent and then submitted to the Board for a decision.

Legacy Middle is scheduled to open in the fall and will initially serve students from Oak View Elementary, Winstead Elementary, Heritage Middle and Thompson’s Station Middle.

