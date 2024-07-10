Bank of America Announces Student Leaders

Bank of America recently announced that three Middle Tennessee high school rising seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship connecting students to employment, skills development and service. These community-minded students will gain practical work and leadership experience and receive financial education coaching through Bank of America’s Better Money Habits curriculum and their time working with Special Olympics Tennessee—all while earning competitive wages.

This is the 20th year Bank of America has offered this competitive paid intern program in Nashville, with more than 80 high school students selected as Student Leaders since the program began in 2004.

“For the past 20 years, we have supported and provided career and leadership development opportunities for Nashville teens, and we continue our work to help develop the next generation of the skilled workforce essential to Middle Tennessee’s long-term economic growth,” said Tyson Moore, president, Bank of America Nashville. “The exceptional teens selected for this year’s Student Leaders program will not only gain practical work and life experience but they will also give back to their community while working for Special Olympics Tennessee.”

Bank of America Nashville student leaders will provide marketing and communications support for our nonprofit partner, Special Olympics Tennessee. Later this summer, the students will also travel to Washington, D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit to learn how nonprofits, governments and businesses collaborate to meet local needs.

The class of 2024 Nashville Bank of America Student Leaders are:

· Siona Bhattacharya attends Ravenwood High School, excelling in academics and leadership roles. She founded a non-profit to assist underrepresented students needing school supplies and spearheaded a food drive that raised 25K+ pounds of food as president of Interact Club. Siona was selected as a student board member for AWAKE Nashville, where she organized a mental health awareness event. She was chosen as a House Representative out of 500+ students in the Volunteer Girls State Program and a National Qualifier in Speech and Debate.

· Rinaz Jamal attends Franklin High School where she has earned a perfect GPA, ACT, and PSAT scores. In 2021, she founded a nonprofit to promote access to quality education in underserved communities, impacting hundreds of students worldwide. She is also an accomplished speaker and serves as president of the Speech and Debate team and Model UN and has won awards for her oratory skills.

· Lillian Ivanov of Hermitage attends Pope John Paul II Preparatory School, where she is active in two varsity sports. She is also in the top 5% of her class and has earned national awards for her essay writing and Spanish proficiency. Additionally, she volunteers hundreds of hours of her time helping her neighbors in need and performs life-saving rescues as a lead lifeguard at Opryland.

Along with Student Leaders, Bank of America is connecting 10 teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships with the restaurant and culinary training program, Café Momentum, through its Summer Youth Employment Program.

