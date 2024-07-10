McDonald’s Introduces New KIT KAT Banana Split McFlurry

McDonald’s invites customers to beat the summer heat with their newest frozen delight: the KIT KAT® Banana Split McFlurry®.

This latest addition to the McDonald’s dessert menu features their signature creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with real banana and strawberry clusters. The treat is then elevated with the addition of chocolatey, crunchy pieces of KIT KAT® wafer bars, ensuring a delightful mix of flavors and textures in every spoonful.

The KIT KAT® Banana Split McFlurry® will be making its debut on July 10, 2024 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, and will only be available while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

