Arbor Day Foundation Names Brentwood a 2024 Tree City USA

The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Brentwood a 2024 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees for the benefit of its community. This marks the 36th consecutive year that Brentwood has received this honor.

Brentwood achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Brentwood Tree Board will host its popular Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The theme for this year’s event is “Family Tree – Many Branches of Opportunity.”

“Brentwood’s Arbor Day event is a fun and educational event where residents learn about and celebrate the trees that make this community so special,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “We’re excited for everyone to come together, enjoy free ice cream and snacks, and take home a free tree to help enhance our urban canopy.”

The National Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. For more than 40 years, the Foundation’s Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns that leverage urban forestry to enhance the livability and sustainability of their local communities.

“We all have a role to play in shaping our future, and tree champions like Brentwood are leading the way,” Michelle Saulnier, vice president of programs at the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “Trees are critical infrastructure, building resiliency and fostering good health in our nation’s cities. We’re proud Brentwood is among the Arbor Day Foundation’s growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.”

During Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration, the Tree Board will honor former City Manager Kirk Bednar by dedicating a tree in his honor. Bednar retired in February, ending his more than 24-year career with the city.

Like previous celebrations, Brentwood’s 2025 Arbor Day will feature different environmental-related vendors, free ice cream and free tree seedlings.

For information on Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/volunteer-boards-commissions/tree-board/arbor-day.

