Titans Agree to Terms on a New Contract With Safety Mike Brown

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms on a new contract with safety Mike Brown.

Brown played in all 17 games, including four starts, for the Titans in 2024, when he tallied 38 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a pass defensed.

Brown also recorded 11 tackles on special teams, which ranked second on the team.

The Titans initially signed Brown from the Cleveland Browns practice squad late in the 2022 season, and he’s developed into a regular contributor in Tennessee.

In three NFL seasons, Brown has played in 29 games with five starts, and he’s totaled 45 tackles, three quarterback pressures and two passes defensed.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Brown played in college at Miami (Ohio), and he originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He also spent time in Green Bay before landing in Cleveland.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

