Apple Announces Sessions With National Museum of African American Music

From June 8–15, celebrate Black Music Month in virtual sessions with Apple Downtown Nashville and learn music-making skills from top songwriters and producers.

Co-created by Apple Music and the National Museum of African American Music, the series explores the rich history of music, story, and culture. Attendees will learn music-making skills from Willie Jones and Valerie June, and will also explore the rich history of music, story, and culture.

Virtual Studio: Create Country Music with Willie Jones
June 8, 2021
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT
Join country artist Willie Jones with your Mac and follow along as he shows you how he transforms on-the-fly ideas into hit songs. He’ll discuss the culture and context behind his work with Apple Music host Rissi Palmer and Tamar Smithers, a NMAAM storyteller.

Virtual Studio: Explore Mindful Creativity with Valerie June
June 15, 2021
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CDT
Join singer-songwriter Valerie June to explore mindfulness and creativity as part of our Music Legacy Series. Together with Apple Music host Rissi Palmer and Tuwisha D. Rogers-Simpson, a NMAAM storyteller, you’ll draw inspiration from the rich history of African American culture. Then Valerie will lead a creative exercise to cultivate community and harmony using the Notes app on iPhone.

Join the free sessions at apple.co/music-legacy-series.

