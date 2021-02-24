Morning Source: National Museum of African American Music

Morning Source

Guest: National Museum of African American Music



Originally Aired: February 18, 2021

February is Black History Month and Morning Source with Donna Vissman is talking with Dr. Marquita Reed-Wright, collections manager from the National Museum of African American Music.

The museum, located at 510 Broadway in downtown Nashville, recently opened in downtown Nashville. Learn more at nmaam.org.

Dr. Reed-Wright will also be the event speaker at an upcoming Warwick Lecture Series on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The event is virtual. To register, visit www.williamsonheritage.org/events.

