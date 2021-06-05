Photo of the Day: June 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

In honor of National Donut Day, which was yesterday, Williamson Medical Center shared a special donut delivery in the Williamson Medical Center Nursery!

To learn more about Williamson Medical Center’s award-winning OB/NICU services, visit www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/OB

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.