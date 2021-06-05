Three More WCS Students Ace ACT

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
May 2021 Perfect ACTs
Photo from WCS

Three more Williamson County high school students can say they’ve aced the ACT.

Ravenwood High rising seniors Kyle Brown and Matthew Liu both scored a perfect composite on the ACT college readiness exam. RHS cross-country coach Peter Mueller has worked with Kyle for three years and admires his focus and determination on the course and in the classroom.

“I like how he flies under the radar, never seeking attention,” Mueller said. “He shows up every day and practices with laser focus, and he continues to improve. His confidence has been growing, and I’m really looking forward to what else he can accomplish.”
Matthew’s French teacher, Amelie Alizon, says he is one of her most memorable students.

“He is such a wonderful young man,” Alizon said. “He is always striving to learn more and eager to help his classmates. He is also enthusiastic to improve his knowledge and understanding.”

From Brentwood High, rising junior Lukas Bowman is also joining the elite group of students who score a 36 composite on their exam. His teachers say he made an immediate impression at the beginning of the year.

“Lukas likes to keep active and engaged, and he’s willing to challenge himself on those projects he finds intellectually stimulating,” said BHS English teacher Matt Grimes. “It comes as no surprise to me that Luke would score a 36 on the ACT. He’s driven less by grades and more by an internal drive to succeed at his own goals.”

RSS More School Stories

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here