Three More WCS Students Ace ACT

Three more Williamson County high school students can say they’ve aced the ACT.

Ravenwood High rising seniors Kyle Brown and Matthew Liu both scored a perfect composite on the ACT college readiness exam. RHS cross-country coach Peter Mueller has worked with Kyle for three years and admires his focus and determination on the course and in the classroom.

“I like how he flies under the radar, never seeking attention,” Mueller said. “He shows up every day and practices with laser focus, and he continues to improve. His confidence has been growing, and I’m really looking forward to what else he can accomplish.”

Matthew’s French teacher, Amelie Alizon, says he is one of her most memorable students.

“He is such a wonderful young man,” Alizon said. “He is always striving to learn more and eager to help his classmates. He is also enthusiastic to improve his knowledge and understanding.”

From Brentwood High, rising junior Lukas Bowman is also joining the elite group of students who score a 36 composite on their exam. His teachers say he made an immediate impression at the beginning of the year.

“Lukas likes to keep active and engaged, and he’s willing to challenge himself on those projects he finds intellectually stimulating,” said BHS English teacher Matt Grimes. “It comes as no surprise to me that Luke would score a 36 on the ACT. He’s driven less by grades and more by an internal drive to succeed at his own goals.”