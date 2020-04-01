Amazon is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and working to support local communities, customers and employees during this difficult time. As schools across Tennessee are experiencing disruption during this pandemic, Amazon is offering free access to computer science courses through its Amazon Future Engineer program.

Amazon Future Engineer is for independent learners grades 6-12, and teachers who are remotely teaching this age group. Parents can also access this curriculum.

Plus, Amazon Future Engineer is offering a virtual robotics program through partners CoderZ. The fully sequenced course accommodates age levels from second grade with block based coding to high school with text based coding.

Amazon Future Engineer also is providing access to EarSketch, a free program that helps students learn to code through music. Grammy-award winning artists Ciara and Common have both provided studio-quality music STEMs that students can remix from home using code.

Students can keep checking back to www.amazonfutureengineer.com/free-courses to sign up for these programs, and to check out more free computer science programming being added by the Amazon Future Engineer team.

Please see here for the full blog post about these new offerings and additional ways Amazon is supporting community members, employees, and customers affected by COVID-19.